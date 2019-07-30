China blamed Western forces and defended police conduct in remarks yesterday about Hong Kong after the city endured another weekend of violent clashes between protesters and police.

Yang Guang, spokesman for the Chinese Cabinet’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said at a news briefing that some “irresponsible people” in the West have applied “strange logic” that prompted them to be sympathetic and tolerant to “violent crimes” while criticizing the police force’s “due diligence.”

“At the end of the day, their intention is to create trouble in Hong Kong, make Hong Kong a problem to China, in order to contain China’s development,” Yang said, without mentioning any specific individuals or countries.

He added that such attempts will come to nothing because Beijing will tolerate no outside interference in the affairs of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The protests in Hong Kong began in early June as a call to withdraw an extradition bill that would have allowed people in the former British colony to be sent to stand trial in mainland China, where critics say their legal rights would be threatened.

Protesters said the slow police response to that attack indicated that officers were colluding with the attackers, an allegation that authorities have refuted. Last Monday, police arrested six men in connection with the attack, including some linked to triad gangs.

Since the government indefinitely suspended the legislation, demonstrators have broadened their scope to demand greater democracy and government accountability.