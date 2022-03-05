China will block coverage in its territory of this weekend’s English Premier League (EPL) fixtures as Britain’s biggest clubs continue to demonstrate support for Ukraine.

The Premier League has expressed its intention to show solidarity with Ukraine in various ways across the 10-match programme.

This will start with Leicester City’s home clash against Leeds United in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Chinese rights holder iQIYI Sports had first reacted by refusing to show the matches.

And although the Premier League has declined to comment, there are indications the blackout is due to go ahead.

The move has been interpreted as a sign of China’s strong relationship with Russia.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said the league’s Russian television deal with Rambler was “under review”.

He added it could be suspended or terminated soon.(dpa/NAN)

