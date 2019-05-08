(Xinhua/NAN) The number of registered nurses in China exceeded 4 million at the end of 2018, rising to 3 nurses per 1,000 people, the National Health Commission announced on Wednesday.

Registered nurses make up nearly 50 per cent of the country’s healthcare professionals, said Jiao Yahui, an official with the commission, at a press conference ahead of International Nurses Day, which falls on May 12.

The nursing services have been improved as a growing number of medical staff now have expertise, Jiao said.

He added that almost 70 per cent of nurses hold junior college degrees or above.