From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the People’s Republic of China has restated its commitment to the non-interference in the internal affairs of Nigeria.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria stated this in response to an online report alleging that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has secured the backing of the Chinese Government regarding his 2023 presidential ambition.

The Chinese Embassy called on the public to ignore the publication which also claimed that China needed to install its dominance in Africa.

‘The attention of the Embassy of China has been drawn to a misleading report on an online news portal, alleging that Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Hon Minister of Transport of Nigeria and one of the aspirants for the 2023 Presidential Election, ‘has secured the backing of the Chinese Government,’ and ‘…several meetings were held between Amaechi’s allies and the Chinese Government,’ even claiming that ‘China needs to … install its dominance in Africa.’

‘The general public is kindly reminded to ignore it and keep vigilant on this kind of fake news, which is fabricated with ulterior motives,’ the Embassy of China said.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria further said mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs is the basic principle and long-term commitment of China’s diplomacy.

‘With respect to Nigeria’s democratic political system, we are confident in the capacity of the Nigerian Government and people of organizing and conducting a successful general election,’ the Chinese Government stated.

