Uche Usim, Abuja

The Chinese government has completed its multi-million naira Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative which involves granting access to satellite television to 1,000 villages across all 774 local governments in Nigeria.

The project started in 2017 and was completed and delivered to the Federal Government in October.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Abuja, the Chairman, House Committee on Information National Orientation, Ethics and Values, Odebunmi Olusegun lauded StarTimes for promptly executing the project.

“The initiative has brought both countries together in the areas of human capital development. The level of value the access to the satellite TV project brings to these villages cannot be overemphasized,” said Olusegun.

Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Li Yuan expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for their cooperation from start to finish of the project. “China is a reliable ally of Nigeria and will continue to work with the Nigeria to ensure Nigerians in the grassroot are not forgotten,” said Yuan.

According to StarTimes, executors of the project, “all the 1,000 digital villages now have fully installed and operational digital television service comprising of 2,000 sets of solar power projector TV Systems, 1,000 32-inch digital TV sets, satellite dishes and accessories within public facilities such as schools, youth centers and public areas in each village.”

During the installation, more than 1,000 maintenance technicians acquired specialized skills through trainings in digital television equipment installation and maintenance.