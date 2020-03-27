Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese Government, yesterday, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to defeat COVID-19 in the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, made the assertion while presenting medical supplies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

The medical assistance included infrared thermometer, hand sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves, anti-bacterial hand wash, antiseptic wipes, antiseptic soaps and automatic hand dryer.

Zhou added that major infectious disease was an enemy of all, noting that COVID-19 outbreak was spreading worldwide, posing enormous threat to life and health and bringing formidable challenge to global public health security.

Zhou further said it was imperative for the international community to strengthen confidence, act with unity and work together in a collective response.

“To protect the Nigerian citizens and actually all the people living in Nigeria, the Nigerian authorities have been working tirelessly on the pandemic response from day one. On behalf of the Embassy and the Chinese community, I wish to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude.

“We have full confidence in Nigeria’s determination and capacity to defeat the virus ultimately. And we believe Nigeria will continue to treat the Chinese nationals here as your own,” Zhou said.

The Chinese Ambassador further said the situation in China was moving steadily in a positive direction, disclosing that life and work were quickly returning to normal in China.

While saying that there was no way China will lower its guard or relax control, Zhou added that at the most difficult moment in China’s fight against the outbreak of the virus, it received strong political support and assistance in various means from the Government and good people of Nigeria.

Maintaining that such expressions of friendship will always be remembered and cherished by the Chinese people, Zhou stated that China was firmly in support of Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 and stood ready to assist, if needed, to the best of its capacity.

Zhou added that despite the daunting task of the epidemic control remaining at home, China will try its best to provide medical supplies to Nigeria and do whatever it could do to support Nigeria.

He added that China will continue to share information and experience with Nigeria and strengthen cooperation on containment, treatment and vaccines in response to COVID-19 challenge, with a view to building together, a community of shared health for mankind.

“Myself and all the Chinese diplomats and their family members, will stay here in Nigeria in this trying time and work closely with you to defeat COVID-19. Together, we shall prevail,” Zhou also said.

In his remarks, the Director, Policy, Research and Statistics (PRS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lot Peter Egopija, said 65 cases had been reported, adding that the Nigerian Government was leaving no stone unturned.

He said the items will be used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to further help in ensuring that the COVID-19 did not go close to ministry.

“And we want to assure you that the leadership of the ministry and everyone concerned will ensure that these items are judiciously used,” Egopija said.