Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese Government, yesterday, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to defeat COVID-19 in the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, made the assertion while presenting medical supplies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

The medical assistance included infrared thermometer, hand sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves, anti-bacterial hand wash, antiseptic wipes, antiseptic soaps and automatic hand dryer.

“We have full confidence in Nigeria’s determination and capacity to defeat the virus ultimately. And we believe Nigeria will continue to treat the Chinese nationals here as your own,” Zhou said.