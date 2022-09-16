Xi pointed out that China and Iran enjoy a longstanding friendship and that their relations have stood the test of a changing international landscape.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister said Iran has signed a Memorandum of Obligations to become a permanent member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a central Asian security body.

The minister said in a statement that by signing the document for full membership of the SCO, Iran has entered a new stage of various economic, commercial, transit and energy cooperation.

The statement came as leaders from China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan headed to the latter’s city of Samarkand for a summit of the eight-member SCO.

SCO a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to United States influence.(Xinhua/NAN)