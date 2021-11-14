From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Communist Party of China (CPC), has unanimously agreed that the external environment has grown increasingly complex and grave over the past year.

CPC said this took place under the combined impact of worldwide changes of a scale unseen in a century and the global coronavirus pandemic, while China has faced extremely arduous tasks in COVID-19 prevention and control, as well as economic and social development at home.

The development was part of the communique issued at the end of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China convened its sixth plenary session in Beĳing from November 8 to 11, 2021.

A total of 197 members and 151 alternate members of the Central Committee attended the session.

Also present were members of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and leading officials of other relevant departments in a non-voting capacity.

CPC further said some of its colleagues working at the primary level who were delegates to the 19th National Party Congress, along with a number of experts and scholars, also attended the meeting in a non-voting capacity.

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee presided over the meeting, while the General Secretary of the Central Committee, Chinese President Xi Jinping, delivered an address.

“At the session, the Central Committee heard and discussed the report on the work of the Political Bureau, presented by Xi Jinping on behalf of the Political Bureau, and considered and adopted the Resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the party over the past century and the resolution on the convocation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Xi Jinping delivered explanatory remarks on the draft Resolution on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century.

"At the session, the Central Committee fully affirmed the work that its Political Bureau has carried out since the fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee.

“The Political Bureau has held high, the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics; followed the guidance of Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the Theory of Three Represents, the Scientific Outlook on Development, and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; and fully implemented the guiding principles of the 19th National Party Congress and the second, third, fourth, and fifth plenary sessions of the 19th Central Committee.

“The Political Bureau has given full consideration to both domestic and international imperatives, coordinated the Covid-19 response with economic and social development, and placed equal emphasis on development and security. It has continued to follow the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, fully applied the new development philosophy, and accelerated efforts to foster a new pattern of development. The economy has maintained good momentum, positive advances have been made in building up China’s scientific and technological self-reliance, and further progress has been achieved in reform and opening up. A complete victory has been secured in the fight against poverty as scheduled, the people’s wellbeing has been further improved, social stability has been maintained, steady progress was made in modernizing national defense and the armed forces, and China’s major-country diplomacy has advanced on all fronts. The campaign on studying the Party’s history has produced solid results, and severe natural disasters of multiple categories have been dealt with effectively. Through these efforts, signiﬁcant progress has been made in all areas of the party and country’s endeavors,” the communique read.

In the communique, the CPC noted that in his speech on July 1, General Secretary Xi Jinping announced that China has achieved the First Centenary Goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and he encouraged all party members and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups to set out on a new journey toward the Second Centenary Goal in confident strides.

“At the session, the Central Committee explained that a review of the Party’s major achievements and historical experience over the past century was necessary for the following purposes: Starting a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects in the historical context of the Party’s centenary.

“Upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

“Strengthening our consciousness of the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, follow the leadership core, and keep in alignment with the central Party leadership.

“Enhancing our confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

“Resolutely upholding Comrade Xi Jinping’s core position on the Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and upholding the Central Committee’ authority and its centralized, unified leadership to ensure that all Party members act in unison.

“Advancing the Party’s self-reform, building our fighting strength, strengthening our capacity to respond to risks and challenges, and maintaining our vigor and vitality.

“Uniting and leading the people in making continued efforts to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation,” the communique further read.

