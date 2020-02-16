Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the People’s Republic of China, has said that confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus has dropped outside Wuhan, the epicentre of the scourge for the 12th day.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, disclosed the drop in the confirmed cases in the February 16, 2020 edition of the ‘Newsletter on Fighting 2019-nCoV’ made available to our correspondent in Abuja.

The Chinese Embassy said: “As of 24:00 on Feb 15, the National Health Commission had received 68,500 reports of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland, including 1,665 deaths and 9,419 patients cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 8,228 suspected cases.

“So far, 158,764 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.

“The number of confirmed infections in the China’s Hong Kong (56, incl. 1 death, 1 cured) and Macao (10, incl. 3 cured) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (18 incl. 2 cured) had risen to 84 in total, according to the commission.”

Also, at a press briefing by the Chinese State Council Inter-Agency Task Force, an NHC spokesperson and Deputy Director-General for Communications, Mi Feng, said as of 24:00, 15 February, the share of severe cases in confirmed cases had registered a clear drop in Wuhan and Hubei as well as in other parts of the country.

“In Wuhan, the severe case rate dropped from the peak of 32.4 percent on 28 January to 21.6 percent on 15 February despite some fluctuations. In other parts of Hubei, the severe case rate has gone down from the peak of 18.4 percent on 27 January to 11.1 percent on 15 February. Nationwide excepting Hubei, it has declined from 15.9 percent on 27 January to 7.2 percent on 15 February. These positive developments suggest that China’s epidemic control efforts are beginning to pay off,” Mi said.