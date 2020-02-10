Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese Government has distributed official guide documents on preventing and controlling the novel coronavirus pneumonia to Nigerian authorities.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, while disclosing the development to our correspondent, said the guide documents were provided by China National Health Commission to Nigeria and other countries through official channels.

“Documents include Lab Test (laboratory test) Procedure, Epidemic Update and Risk Assessment, Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol, Management of Close Contacts, Surveillance, Epidemiological Investigation,” the Embassy of China disclosed.

The Chinese Government further disclosed that notable rise in cure rates in Wuhan, Hubei and nationwide have been recorded in the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus.

In the February 10, 2020 edition of the ‘Newsletter on Fighting 2019-nCoV,’ the Chinese Government said: “Statistics today suggest a notable increase in cure rates in Wuhan, Hubei and across China, which rose to 6.2 percent, 6.1 percent and 8.2 percent respectively as compared to 2.6 percent, 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent on 27 January. The figures show that treatment measures are achieving preliminary results across the country.”

The newsletter also reported that Chinese authorities were carefully balancing efforts to control the novel coronavirus epidemic and minimise its impact on the economy.

It added that millions of people in China headed back to work on Monday after an extended holiday.

Giving an overall update on the situation, the newsletter reported that as of 24:00 on Feb 9, 2020, the National Health Commission of China received 40,171 reports of confirmed cases and 908 deaths on the Chinese mainland.

It added that in all, 3,281 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.

“There still remained 23,589 suspected cases.

“So far, 187,518 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.

“The number of confirmed infections in China’s Hong Kong (36, incl. 1 death) and Macao (10, incl. 1 cured) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (18 incl. 1 cured) had risen to 64 in total, according to the commission,” the Chinese Government further said.