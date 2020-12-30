From Cosmas Omegoh

With the second wave of the COVID-19 rising worldwide, Chinese Consulate General, together with a Chinese conglomerate, Guangdong New South Group, recently donated COVID-19 materials and anti-malaria drugs worth N27 to both Ogun State government and local communities.

The donations will be used to cope with the developing COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of malaria.

It is not the first time that China has showed her efforts to strengthen the friendship between China and Nigeria. Earlier this year, the Chinese government donated 3 batches of governmental medical supplies to the Nigerian government. The Chinese Consulate General also helped the Chinese communities and Chinese companies in Nigeria to donate five batches of medical supplies as well as cash to the local communities, let alone the financial and material donations to local hospitals and neighborhoods from Chinese communities and Chinese individuals in Nigeria.

Speaking during the presentation recently at the office of the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the deputy governor thanked the Chinese Consulate General and New South Group for the timely donation.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Mrs. Tomi Cokeralso thanked the Chinese Consulate General and New South Group for the kind gesture.

She said: “ A look at the donations reveals that we have masks, gloves and anti-malarial drugs. The facemasks and gloves are the tools we use in fighting COVID-19 which helps the health care workers to keep themselves safe while the anti- malarial drugs will help combat malaria in the state so the donation will be of great assistance. If you look at the COVID-19 curve, it is on the rise again and that means we could have a second wave. However, there is already COVID-19 fatigue. So this has come in a timely manner because our stocks are dwindling because we are moving on to other diseases so this is going to be distributed to our health workers and the general public.”

The representative of the local community, President Igbesa Elite Club and High Chief of the Palace, Otunba Durojaiye, also expressed his thanks during the community donation ceremony. He also stated that local community will always support the friendship between China and Nigeria