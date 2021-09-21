From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has said his country would be ready to cooperate with the Nigerian government in combating insecurity, poverty and by extension, boost the economy.

Jianchun added that his country is willing to supply Nigeria with the COVID-19 vaccine, divulging that over 86 countries currently use vaccine manufactured in China.

The envoy who addressed newsmen after celebrating China’s Moon Festival and National Day Celebration yesterday in Abuja, noted that the relationship between China and Nigeria would continue to grow.

“Over the last 50 years, Nigeria and China stand shoulder to shoulder, offer mutual support, cherish their friendship cooperation, respect each other’s core interest and major concerns, therefore made tremendous achievement in all fields which has greatly benefited our two peoples.

“Both China and Nigeria are great countries with long history and rich culture, the bilateral relationship will be further improved and the traditional friendship will be further strengthened through co-hosting “China-Nigeria Cultural week.’

“As the largest developing country and the most populous country as well in the world and in Africa respectively, China and Nigeria have lots of similarities, even our national day is on the same day– October 1st.

“So, we have every reason to jointly celebrate our upcoming national day , and we are proud to say “our culture our pride.

“Furthermore, since this year witnesses 50th Anniversary of bilateral relations, the Chinese Embassy would like to present “Oct 1st China -Nigeria Friendship Award” to 50 Nigerian employees of Chinese companies in Nigeria for their outstanding performance and contribution to strengthening diplomatic ties between both countries

“The Nigerian government is waiting for the first batch of the Chinese vaccine. This vaccine China signed upon has been approved by the Nigerian authorities.

“We have gotten the license for the authorization from Nigeria. We are discussing this with the ministry of health and also the ministry of foreign affairs.

“I hope as quickly we can bring Chinese vaccine. Without the support of the government we cannot bring this vaccine here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Adaora Anyanwutaku, hailed the 50 year’s diplomatic relationship between both countries.