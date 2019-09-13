Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The People’s Republic of China has expressed delight over cultural and education exchange programme with Nigeria saying it has gone as long way in boosting ties between the two countries.

Director, China Cultural Center, Abuja, Mr Li Xuda, said this in a speech at an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 48th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with Nigeria.

Speaking with Daily Sun, Li said the cultural ties between China and Nigeria was strong, and he expressed the optimism that the ties will be stronger in the years to come.

“We will try our best because China and Nigeria, are very good friends, good brothers and good partners. We will make the people of our two countries benefit from our good relationship,” Li said.

He said the speech competition organised by China in Abuja reflected the friendship between both countries.

The contest had students from the University of Abuja, University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Federal University of Technology, Minna and the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian was in attendance.