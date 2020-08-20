The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has lauded the House of Representatives for embarking on the probe of the $1. 5 billion China loan by the Federal Government.

The probe, according to the OPC, would expose the Federal Government’s sinister motive of mortgaging the future of the country to China.

A statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, yesterday, said with the probe, the lower chamber of the National Assembly had affirmed it was truly the representative of the people; not a group of political jobbers and rubber stamp to the executive.

“It really shows that they are truly the representatives of the people.They are actually not the usual ‘rubber stamp’ Assembly. However, as an organisation that is poised to correct the ills of the society, OPC had earlier raised its voice against the purported loan from China, but with the ongoing probe, it is obvious that members of the House of Representatives are up and doing in their job as the true representatives of the people.

“I am always worried about the policy programme and direction of this government. The Chinese loan arrangements has generated a lot of controversies simply because of its procedure, which by all means is never in the interest of the entire country. So,why is the Federal Government keen on embarking on a journey that could lead Nigeria to becoming eternal borrowers and losing the nation’s sovereignty to China? Nigeria is not Zimbabwe or other East African countries, That is why we must applaud members of the National Assembly for initiating this probe so as to check the excesses of the executive arm of government, especially from this misdirection and financial recklessness,” he said.