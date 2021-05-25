From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, met with the Ambassador Designate of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, to fine-tune ways to deepen relations between China and Nigeria.

This was even as the former Abia State governor urged the People’s Republic of China to assist Nigeria in the fight against insurgency.

Speaking while playing host to Ambassador Jianchun in his residence in Abuja, Kalu described the visit as the building of a new partnership between China and Nigeria, expressing hope that the partnership would continue.

Kalu also said he would do more to impress it on other people to make sure the relationship between China and Nigeria continued to improve.

“I will like to appeal to the Chinese ambassador to appeal to President Xi to see how he can join us in fighting insurgency and I am sure the Nigerian government will be very willing to partner the Chinese government and see how we can successfully be partners in fighting the insurgency,” Kalu said.

On trade relations between China and Nigeria, Kalu recalled that it was one sided and called on the Chinese envoy to ensure China buys more from Nigeria to close the gap.

“And I see a future, good relationship with us and you for the next few years that you will be here,” Kalu said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Jianchun said he looked forward to the visit since Kalu has done a lot for China and Nigeria.

Jianchun told Kalu that upon arriving in Nigeria, he had to quickly put together, ideas on how he can do something for China and Nigeria.

While saying the second phase of 50 years of bilateral relations between China and Nigeria was very important, the Chinese envoy further said there was the need for a strategy to drive the agenda.

“First, I will like to tell you that I am looking for this visit. You know senator has done a lot for the two countries. He understands China and also Chinese people. My predecessor introduced him to me, that he is not only a high ranking, very important, influential person in Nigeria, also, senator can do more for the two countries.

“Also, I will like to share with you that I am the 14th Chinese ambassador to Nigeria and this year is very important for the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries,” Jianchun said.