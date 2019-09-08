A source at the United Nations has reacted to last week’s report that the Chinese government will be funding the office of the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, for the next one year.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had last week made the disclosure after President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with the special envoy, Yang Jiechi, from the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

According to Onyeama: “On the global level, the Chinese have agreed to support with the United Nations reform for Africa to be presented in the security council.

“We have as you know had a Nigerian representative at the United Nations, Prof. Muhammad-Bande, elected as the next president of the General Assembly. The Chinese have provided a funding for that office so that he can function effectively over the next one year.”

According to the source who got in touch with our correspondent to clear the air, speaking on condition of anonymity said: “First, it is wrong to say China will fund the office. The President of General Assembly (PGA) office gets money in two ways – one from the UN regular budget. This has not changed since 1998, but for inflation adjustment. It is currently about $326,000 (Three hundred and twenty six thousand dollars.)

“Secondly, Trust Fund. This is set up for the office and UN member states contribute to it. This is where China as a member state comes in, last year China contributed $300,000. This year, they have pledged same amount and one staff. It may interest you to know that they are not the largest contributor to the Trust Fund as one country contributed more than them last year and another matched it.”

Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, was elected as President of the 74th UN General Assembly in June.

He, who was the sole candidate for the position was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York.

He is the second Nigerian to hold the office after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer and diplomat, who led the organ between 1989 and 1990.