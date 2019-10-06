Naomi Osaka will face world number one Ashleigh Barty in the China Open final after surging past defending champion Caroline Wozniacki.

Australia Open winner Osaka hit 30 winners in beating Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 in one hour 24 minutes in Beijing.

Barty, who won the French Open, earlier battled past Kiki Bertens 6-3 3-6 7-6 (9-7) in their semi-final on Saturday.

Today’s final will be the fourth meeting between Japan’s Osaka and Barty, with the Australian leading 2-1.

Osaka, 21, started strongly but Wozniacki held on until the ninth game, when Osaka broke and served out to claim the set.

The world number four, who hit five aces and saved all seven break points against her, broke the 29-year-old Dane twice in the second set as she raced to victory.

Osaka said she barely slept before the semi-final after ending US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s 17-match winning streak in the quarter-finals late on Friday.

“I went to sleep at 4:00 am, I woke up at 6:00 am, so solid two hours, I can’t really sleep after my matches,” she said.