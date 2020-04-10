China has played an active part in international efforts against COVID-19, guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, a Chinese diplomat said late on Thursday.

Speaking at the Virtual Informal Conversation with the (United Nations) High Commissioner for Human Rights on the Outbreak of COVID-19 and its implications on human rights, Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to UN Office at Geneva, said that China “is currently making active efforts in honoring its assistance commitment to more than 130 countries and organisations”.

Chen said that China had sent a total of 13 teams of medical experts to 11 countries, and held at least 70 video expert conferences with more than 150 countries as well as international organisations.

According to the Chinese ambassador, in the course of one month – from March 1 to early April – at least 3.86 billion masks, 37 million protective suits and 2.84 million testing reagents for COVID-19 have been exported from China after customs inspection.

“China is taking real action to promote international public health cooperation.

“This in itself is a significant contribution to the international human rights cause,” he added. (Xinhua/NAN)