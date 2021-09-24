China is ready to expand cooperation with Tonga in various fields within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

In a phone conversation with Tonga’s King Tupou VI, Xi also said that China would provide Tonga with economic and technological assistance without political strings attached.

He said that China and Tonga had deepened political mutual trust and achieved fruitful exchanges and cooperation in various fields since establishment of diplomatic ties.

Xi said that since the outbreak of COVID-19, the two countries had stood together through thick and thin and worked together to fight the pandemic.

According to him, China highly appreciates Tonga’s firm adherence to the one-China policy.

He urged lifting of the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels and building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi said that China would continue to implement agric-tech cooperation projects and provide necessary assistance for Tonga’s agricultural and fishery products to enter Chinese market.

China welcomes Tongan enterprises to actively participate in the China International Import Expo and stands ready to continue to provide assistance within its capacity for Tonga’s fight against the pandemic, Xi said.

Xi added that China had been actively carrying out a win-win cooperation with Pacific Island countries, and was willing to share poverty reduction experience and deepen development cooperation with Tonga and other Pacific Island countries.

He promised to help Pacific Island countries to cope better with major public health incidents and natural disasters.

He said that China would set up a China-Pacific Island countries cooperation centre of poverty reduction and development, and prepare for building a China-Pacific Island countries reserve of emergency supplies. (Xinhua/NAN)

