From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese Government has refuted a report that it has opened police stations in Nigeria and in over 20 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.

The report claimed that the move by the Chinese Government was aimed at tackling the increasing criminal activities of its citizens abroad.

An official of the Chinese Embassy in Abuja, responding to a Daily Sun inquiry, said it was an alert on a fake report by local media which is based on an ill-intentioned report made by an anti-China human rights NGO in Europe.

“There is no Chinese police station in Nigeria or others.

“What is there is only a category of outreach service to Chinese communities.

“China doesn’t have any intention or spare energy to run police station outside,” the official said.