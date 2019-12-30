The Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP), on Monday released an updated version of the criminal procedural rules for procuratorates.

The SPP said that the new rules would come into force on the same day and thus replace a trial version introduced in 2012.

However, China adopted its supervision law in March 2018, as part of its anti-corruption efforts to create supervisory commissions and revised criminal procedure law to give the commissions jurisdiction over cases involving misuse of public power.

Meanwhile, the just-concluded revision highlighted detailed rules on the link between the investigation of the supervisory commissions and procuratorates’ prosecution of such criminal cases.

According to the SPP, such rules include: the rules on the transfer of evidence, the designation of jurisdiction, detention measures and supplementary investigations.

The new rules also strengthen the judicial protection of human rights and implemented judicial reform. (Xinhua/NAN)