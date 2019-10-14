China on Monday rolled out a plan for the control of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), transmission in a bid to keep HIV/AIDS prevalence in the country at a low level.

The three-year plan, made by the National Health Commission, and nine other government departments, set a number of goals such as raising the awareness of HIV prevention/control, educating people on avoiding or reducing unsafe sexual behaviours.

The plan also include: detecting and treating as many HIV infection cases as possible, curbing the rise of HIV transmission through sexual behaviors and eliminating mother-to-child transmission.

Meanwhile, HIV prevention education programme had been set up, focusing on enhancing individual’s awareness and strengthening the effect of education measures targeting residents, migrant populations, elderly people and groups at higher risk for HIV.(Xinhua/NAN)