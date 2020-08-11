China’s air travel demand has recovered significantly since June, with a continuous increase in the volume of flights, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

In June, China’s civil aviation industry handled 325,000 flights, accounting for an average of 10,820 flights daily, up 14.1 per cent from May, statistics from the CAAC showed.

A total of 30.73 million air passenger trips were made in June, a 10.2 per cent month-on-month increase.

It also shows that in July, the country’s civil aviation industry handled a total of 370,000 flights, with an average daily volume of 11,941 flights.

A total of more than 36.99 million air passenger trips were made in July, a 20.35 per cent increase compared with June, according to CAAC statistics. (Xinhua/NAN)