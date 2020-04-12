The Chinese government sent to Russia a team of experts to assist the country in the fight against the coronavirus.

The expert team arrived in Moscow on the afternoon of April 11, taking along with it a batch of anti-epidemic materials which was donated to Russia.

“We will not forget that when the epidemic raged in China, the Russian people took the lead in extending a friendly hand to us,” said Hao Huilong, leader of the Chinese expert group and vice chairman of the CPPCC Heilongjiang Province.

China and Russia are friendly neighbors of each other.

Russia’s comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation has a solid foundation.

At present, Russia is experiencing difficulties in the fight against epidemics, and China shares this.

The expert group will share its experience in anti-epidemic medicine with its Russian counterparts.

The news that the Chinese expert group arrived in Russia caused a warm response on VK, Russia’s largest social media. Many Russian netizens praised the message and expressed their gratitude to China for their helping hand.

According to reports, a total of 10 members of the expert group come from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Heilongjiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Heilongjiang Provincial Infectious Disease Prevention and Treatment Center, the First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University, the Second Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University, and the Heilongjiang Province.

The Academy of Medical Sciences specializes in laboratory testing, prevention and control of infectious diseases, respiration, severe illness, traditional Chinese medicine, etc.

After arriving in Russia, the medical expert team will exchange and share experiences with the Russian side under the leadership of the Chinese Embassy in Russia, and provide prevention and control and diagnosis and treatment guidance and training. In addition, the medical expert group will hold a video conference with representatives of overseas Chinese in Russia, Chinese-funded enterprises, and international students to introduce knowledge and experience in epidemic prevention and distribute anti-epidemic materials. (Xinhua/NAN)