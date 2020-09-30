Fred Ezeh and Paulinus Aidoghie, Abuja

Chinese government, through its embassy in Nigeria, yesterday, disbursed N4.9 million to 49 students of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) to assist their educational pursuit.

The intervention came as was part of event to mark the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria, as well as the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Charge de Affairs of the embassy, Mr. Zhao Yong, who presented the cash and certificates to the benefitting students at the university campus in Abuja, congratulated the students and urged them to make good use of the opportunity for the benefit of both countries.

“I charge you and your peers to strengthen China-Nigeria friendship and, possibly, become goodwill ambassadors for the two nations. Next February will mark the 50th anniversary of China-Nigeria diplomatic relations. We need to work towards the upliftment of our bilateral relations to new heights for the benefit of both countries,” Yong said.

UniAbuja Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, appreciated the intervention and assured the Chinese government that the school was committed to any cause that would strengthen the relationship of both countries.

He assured the Ambassador that the students would make good use of the opportunity to improve themselves.