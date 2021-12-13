China has ramped up COVID-19 containment measures in port cities, following several domestic outbreaks by infections imported via such cities, with new Omicron variant complicating the fight against imported cases.

According to a circular by the state council interagency task force for COVID-19 response, the recent local cluster infections reported on the Chinese mainland were all linked to imported cases in port cities.

The circular had required port cities to shore up COVID-19 prevention and control precisely and scientifically coordinate epidemic control of socio-economic development.

It said that a massive task of the country’s COVID-19 response at present was to guard against inbound cases, especially in port cities.

It required people arriving at land ports to undergo at least one test upon arrival.

It added that the number of tourists visiting these places should be capped and precautionary alerts on the risk of the virus’ spread should be conveyed to them.

“In order to minimize anti-virus measures disrupting the lives and work of border area or port city residents, local authorities are encouraged to set up a buffer zone where stricter virus control measures can be taken.

“ These requirements will stay in effect until March 15.

“

Port cities must also strengthen epidemic prevention measures amid people working in high-risk sectors.

“Tighten the management of the inbound and outbound movement of people and appropriately handle imported cold-chain food.’’ (Xinhua/NAN)

