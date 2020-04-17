Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, has tasked Nigerians and foreigners resident in the state to join in the fight against the pandemic as the battle could only be won through the collective supports of people.

The governor spoke yesterday, while receiving N170 million worth of medical equipment and items, including a cheque of N35.38 million, sent as support from the Chinese community in the country to fight COVID 19 in Lagos.

The donations included personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, overall clothing, masks, gloves, etc, ventilators, thermometers among others. Represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Fredrick Oladeinde, the governor expressed delight at the donation, which he described as highly commendable.

“On behalf of the Lagos State government, we will like to thank our Chinese associates for coming together to donate some equipment for us to fight the COVID 19”. He added: “COVID 19 is real, it is something that we are fighting together; it is global and government alone cannot do it. We are very happy that we have partners and other donors who have come together to support the government. Together, we shall fight COVID 19 and together we will defeat it.”

Chairman, Chinese Women Association, Zhou Jun, who made the presentation on behalf of the Chinese government and in collaboration with Chinese funded enterprise commended Sanwo Olu for his efforts at curtailing the pandemic so far.