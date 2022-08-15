China’s Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister, Hua Chunying, has reassured of readiness to assist African-based media organisations to establish operational offices in the country.

She also said that such would help to deepen China-Africa cooperation.

Hua said this on the sideline of her interaction with African Journalists at the reception and opening ceremony of China International Press Communication Centre (CIPCC) 2022 programme in Beijing.

The event was organised by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA).

“It is awesome how you do not see any difference amongst yourself, even when you come from different countries, which is unity and shows indeed we are from the same family.

She expressed the hope that more African countries would come to China to set up media operational offices.

“So that nationals from African countries can work in China for more than just a few months; this is because China is a big country and has many things to experience and to report.

“We look forward to your coming to China more often and my colleagues and I will do everything that we can to give you all the necessary facilities and assistance.

“We said that and we mean that; we really hope to build closer communication cooperation with you.”

She further said that doing so would help to deepen cooperation between China and other developing nations through media programmes, particularly Africa.

No fewer than 90 journalists from 67 countries across Africa, Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, are participating in the programme, which began in June.

The total of 376 journalists from across the world have so far been trained through the programme initiative in China.

The programme, which is being hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA), is expected to end in November.

The high point of the event was music rendition, display of traditional African dances, joint-love song by the journalists and unwinding to Chinese cuisines. (NAN)