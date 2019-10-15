China will commemorate the 120th anniversary of the discovery of oracle bone inscriptions with a series of high-profile events, beginning this week.

The Ministry of Education made this known on Tuesday.

The events will include an international symposium in Anyang, Henan Province, where oracle bone inscriptions were unearthed, from Friday to Sunday.

A themed two-month exhibition at the National Museum of China, starting from next Tuesday, and a workshop in Beijing next Thursday, the ministry said at a news conference.

Jiaguwen, or oracle bone inscriptions are an ancient Chinese language named for their inscriptions on tortoise shells and animal bones.

They are a primitive form of Chinese characters and the oldest fully-developed characters in China. (NAN/Xinhua)