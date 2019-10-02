A document, jointly released by the Ministry of Education and other authorities said China aimed to beef up its efforts in building infrastructure in online education.

According to the document, China will promote the use of modern information technology, including the Internet, big data and artificial intelligence in online education.

It said a special online education network will be built at a faster pace.

The document said that by 2022, all schools nationwide are expected to enjoy high-speed and stable access to Internet services.

It also pledged greater efforts in information sharing and consumer right protection in online education sector. (NAN/Xinhua)