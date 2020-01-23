Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The People’s Republic of China has set in motion, an array of activities to mark the Chinese New Year known as the Chinese Spring Festival.

Scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 25, at the China Cultural Centre, Abuja, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria said the Chinese Temple Fair will witness indoor and outdoor activities such as Chinese movie on migration, photo exhibition, craft demonstration, play games, under tree party, amongst others.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Director, China Cultural Center, Abuja, Mr Li Xuda, said the event jointly organised by the Embassy of China in Nigeria and the China Cultural Center was being sponsored by the Chinese General Chambers of Commerce in Nigeria.

Li also said the Chinese Temple Fair has received the support of 20 local Chinese companies and restaurants.

Li said the year 2020 is the year of rat which is the first in the 12-year cycle of Chinese zodiac, symbolizing a new beginning.

“Indeed, the year of 2020 is a milestone of beginnings in many ways. It is the year Nigeria expects the 60th anniversary since its independence; the first year of People’s Republic of China’s eight decade, the year China lifts all rural residents living below the current poverty line and eliminate poverty in China.”