China on Thursday said it would phase out all performance-based qualifications for skilled personnel and pursue an occupational skill ranking system to train market-oriented skilled workers.

According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, Tang Tao, Qualification evaluations will be rolled out by related organisations and employers.

However, China promised to strengthen supervision throughout the process and implement a registration system for related organisation to ensure the quality of the evaluations.

China has piloted the shift in about 18 centrally administered state-owned enterprises and some 900 firms from 30 provinces and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, issuing over 40,000 qualification certifications.

China would, however, select third-party organisations to conduct evaluations of social members and workers of small and micro firms without appraisal conditions, and establish national professional standards and rules. (Xinhua/NAN)