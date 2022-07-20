Deng Li, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, has urged developing nations to play leading role in the implementation of Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Deng said this in his address at the opening ceremony of a two-day 11th Meeting of the China-Africa Think Tanks Forum holding from July 20 to July 21, in Beijing.

The forum with the theme: “Promoting the Spirit of China-Africa Friendship and Cooperation with Joint Action on the GDI” was organised by the China-Africa Institute (CAI).

According to him, Africa has the largest number of developing countries and China is biggest developing country, therefore cooperation between them would bring about great global prospects.

Deng said, “The world is undergoing pressure and the GDI is the answer to every challenge currently faced everywhere across the world.

“China-Africa cooperation offers new choices and opportunities for developing countries to play their roles as models in the GDI.

“China-Africa collaboration will chart a way forward for developing countries to pursue a better life.

“This year’s meeting marked the first time since the implementation of the outcome of the meeting on China-Africa Think Tanks forum held since 2021.”

The minister listed pilot development-based projects, China-Africa innovation and improvement of agricultural supply chains to be among major achievements so far recorded by China-Africa cooperation.

Similarly, Martin Mpana, Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps, commended mutual relations in the China-Africa forum initiative to have contributed to success being recorded.

Martin, also Ambassador of Cameroon to China, said that a lot could be done to further deepen the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

“Today’s meeting seeks to proffer solutions to challenges faced by developing nations; it is a roadmap towards a shared futured between Africa and China.

“Since the establishment of the GDI, we have continually deepened Africa-China friendship; we must take strategic steps to ensure fruitful results in our discussion to strengthen our cooperation.

“China and Africa are good friends and brothers who have faced economic challenges in the past and worked closely together to build a better future,” Martin said.

He decried rivalry between big countries like China and the U.S., Ukrainian crisis and climate change to be among current global challenges that hindered speedy growth in cooperation.

In the same vein, retired Lt. Gen. Aliyu Gusau, former Nigerian Defence Minister, stressed the need for a critical look into extant laws of both China and Africa to chart the way forward.

Gusau, also Founder and Patron of Gusau Institute, said that the reason is not is not just to detect and tackle development issues, weaknesses and errors, it is also to appreciate progress.

“This meeting is timely, in terms of the significant role China-Africa relations play in the development trajectory of African countries and communities.

“It has become important to take a critical look at the roles of China and Africa governments; not just to detect and address policy defects, weaknesses, and errors, but also to appreciate progress.

“Relations with China at present are the most strategic link for almost all African countries, particularly most sub-Saharan states, because they represent qualitative differences from past experiences.

“This is not merely because of the high levels of investment by China in Africa, but because the links do not mirror historical prejudices or expectations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Li Xinfeng, Executive President and Senior Research Fellow of the China-Africa Institute (CAI), observed there had never been profound global changes in centuries like COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the objective of this meeting is to foster peace and meaningful progress for common prosperity between China and Africa.

Li said, “There is the need for inclusive participation and reciprocal growth through partnership among developing countries to attain GDI effectively.

“Aside from measures to realise the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2030, GDI will raise a solid foundation for building a community with a shared future for all mankind.

“Therefore, partnership between China and Africa, a continent that constitutes the largest, energetic and literally multilateral collaboration of developing countries in the world.”

He expressed hope that the meeting would usher new ideas for Chinese and African intellectuals to contribute and strengthen China-Africa joint cooperation towards realisation of the GDI.

High point of the event was plenary sessions and power point presentation on China-Africa cooperation.

The event attracted stakeholders from China and African governments, diplomatic community, academia, as well as private sector-based organisations. (NAN)