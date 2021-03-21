(dpa/NAN)

China and the United States (US) have decided to establish a joint working group on climate change, according to a statement by the Chinese delegation which took part in high-level talks in Anchorage, Alaska.

The delegation said that both countries were committed to enhancing communication and cooperation on the issue, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Although marred by a string of publicly-traded accusations and having failed to produce any breakthroughs in bilateral relations, the first high-level meeting between Beijing and Washington under the Biden administration was “candid, in-depth and constructive,” according to Xinhua.

Both sides “expressed their willingness to enhance cooperation or coordination in some specific areas,” a Xinhua commentary hailing the meeting’s outcome said.