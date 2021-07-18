By Cosmas Omegoh

China’s Consul General in Lagos, Chu Maoming, has expressed the readiness of his country to deepen economic relations with Nigeria, noting that existing cooperation has promoted the growth of Chinese companies and created huge job opportunities as well as tax revenue.

He said the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, disclosed his happiness with the development in an address at a grand ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1, 2021.

He said: “We will work to build a new type of international relations and a human community with a shared future, promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative through joint efforts, and use China’s new achievements in development to provide the world with new opportunities.”

“Our two countries have signed a document on the cooperation, and rolled out practical programmes to jointly provide financing, expertise and services. As China opens wider to the world and the BRI development keeps advancing, more and more Chinese companies are bringing their capital and businesses to Nigeria.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.