By Cosmas Omegoh

China’s Consul General in Lagos, Chu Maoming, has said that his country will further develop ties with African countries in the coming years, citing China’s concerns in combating the current COVID-19 pandemic as one of the examples.

“China and Africa have jointly responded to the COVID-19 challenge through mutual assistance. When COVID-19 struck, African countries gave China firm support at a tough time during its fight against the virus, a support China will never forget.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping is deeply concerned about the evolving COVID-19 situation in Africa. He called for holding the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit, which was held last June, and he respectively spoke with 11 African leaders over the phone, which is a true testament to the special bond between China and Africa who reach out to each other during trying times.”

He expressed happiness that “the Chinese government has provided multiple batches of emergency medical supplies and vaccine donations to African countries and sent medical groups to 15 African countries.

“Chinese hospitals have been paired with 43 hospitals in 38 African countries, and China has trained more than 20,000 African health workers. The construction of the African CDC headquarters was started ahead of plan.”

He assured that China will continue to provide assistance of vaccines and medical supplies to African countries in need, facilitate vaccine procurement by African countries from China, and advance cooperation on joint vaccine production.