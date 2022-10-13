The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday unveiled an exhibition to showcase the Press Centre to be used during the party’s 20th National Congress on Oct. 16, in Beijing.

The press centre exhibits video link interview system connecting hotels, including video interview rooms in hotels to be used by delegates.

It also has health care service delivery point in line with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, as well as security.

The exhibition would display to journalists covering the congress, China’s progress in the past decade.

Over 210 domestic and foreign media across 80 countries and regions of the world would be hosted at the press centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CPC national congress holds every five years to elect the highest leading bodies of the party.

It sets national policy goals and provide platform for the election of its Central Committee.