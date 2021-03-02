By Cosmas Omegoh

China’s Consular General in Lagos, Chu Maoming, has declared the country’s poverty eradication programme is bearing fruits.

He said millions of Chinese have already been lifted out of poverty. Maoming, who made this known in a statement, said over 98.99 million Chinese are already off poverty.

“A grand gathering was held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark China’s poverty alleviation accomplishments and honour model poverty fighters on Thursday, February 24, at which Chinese President Xi, Jinping, announced that China has secured a ‘complete victory’ in its fight against poverty.

According to the president, over the past eight years, China’s final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty, combined with poverty-reduction results since the late 1970s, China is responsible for over 70 percent of the global reduction in poverty over the period, and China has blazed a poverty reduction trail and formed an anti-poverty theory with Chinese characteristics.

“I must praise the role of the Communist Party of China (CPC)’s leadership, which has provided a political and organisational guarantee in the process. Poverty relief work has been,”he said.

“China’s clinched victory in eradicating absolute poverty has achieved the poverty reduction goal set by the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development a decade in advance.

“UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said China’s poverty reduction experiences can provide valuable lessons to other developing countries.”