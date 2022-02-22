Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, reported 10 new positive cases for COVID-19 from 10 p.m. Monday to Tuesday noon, local authorities said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday noon, the city had reported a total of 14 confirmed and positive cases.

The 14 people in six districts include 10 locals and four non-locals, said a news briefing held by the municipal government.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Among them, 13 attended a training session held by a company from Friday to Sunday, and one was the family member of one trainee.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

All 14 people have been sent to a designated local hospital for isolated treatment, said Li Tao, deputy secretary-general of the Wuhan municipal government.

The cases are believed to be infected with the Omicron variant. (Xinhua/NAN)