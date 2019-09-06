Damiete Braide

In order to promote and preserve Igbo culture, which has been overlooked over time, renowned filmmaker and producer, Chinelo Uzoigwe, aka Ndigwe, recently screened his movie, Oka Okoro, in Abuja.

The producer disclosed the 120-minute film re-enacts two major defining moments in the history of Nenwe, a community in Aninri LGA of Enugu State.

Uzoigwe said the film equally resonates, captivates and appeals to indigenes of Igbo extraction, as well as inspire a new wave of interest in the conservation of the memories of similar events in Igbo societies.

He added that it features a documentary which promotes and preserves indigenous Igbo history and culture that has been overlooked over time and targeting a critical segment of the population – the young and future generations.

Oka Okoro is the first in a series of interventions produced in response to the rapid erosion of Nigeria’s indigenous cultural practices and values, accelerated by advancements in technology, innovation, and modernisation.

Artistes that featured in the movie include Chiwetalu Agu, Diewait Ikpechukwu, Leo-Spider Osuji (Ududo na Nnobi), and Stan K Amandi.

Guests who graced the occasion include former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu; among others.