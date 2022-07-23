From Paul Orude, Bauchi

People’s Republic of China Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Juanchang, on Friday, visited Tiamin, the largest rice factory in Nigeria, located in Bauchl.

Juanchang, in company with the Deputy Governor of Bauchl State, Senator Baba Tela, Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, was conducted round the factory by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tiamin, Aminu Ahmed.

Ahmed, who that the name Tiamin disclosed that Tiamin, the largest rice factory in Nigeria, produces 920 metric tonnes of rice per day.

The factory in Kano produces 320 metric tonnes of rice per day while the one located in Bauchi produces 600 metric tonnes of rice respectively.

He said the Bauchl factory in Bauchi occupies 10,000 hectres of land which was allocated by the state government.

“This is uncommon. The Governor allocated the land to us without asking for any bribe or commission,” the Tiamin M/CEO told the Ambassador.

“Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is one among few governors in Nigeria who allocates land to investors without asking them to see him personally,” he said.

“We are delighted and encouraged to invest in the state”

He disclosed that the name of the factory was a combination of a famous trading City in China and his first name.

Ahmed said all equipment used in the factory, which has been operating six years ago, are from China and India.

He disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic affected assemblage of equipment and the company had to rely on local engineers.

“We have no expatriates to work with our engineers to built the plan but we are coping,” Ahmed explained.

He said Tiamin employs 800 direct staff and 2000 casual staff.

He said 15 million dollars is generated in trade between Tiamin and China.

Responding, the Chinese Ambassador promised that China would provide technical support toTiamin to expand the factory and boost rice production.

Juanchang said his country was ready to partner the state government to boost rice production above 10 million metric tonnes per day to boost exportation.