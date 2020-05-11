Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua expects former Super Eagles’ striker, Odion Ighalo to return from his loan spell at Manchester United in time for the start of the new Chinese Super League season, which is scheduled to begin in July.

Manchester United was keen to extend Ighalo’s loan to cover the end of the Premier League season, the date of which remains unclear amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As it stands, Shanghai Shenhua will only allow Ighalo to remain at Old Trafford if it is on a permanent deal and the Chinese club valued him upwards of £20m.

It was thought Newcastle United would be interested in Ighalo, if proposed takeover is completed this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had previously hinted that Ighalo could be kept at the club beyond the end of the current campaign

Ighalo revealed last month there was “no offer on the table yet” from Manchester United over extending his stay at the club beyond his current loan spell, despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinting that a deal could be made.

The Nigerian striker made an encouraging start to life at Manchester United, following his surprise Deadline Day move, scoring four times in eight appearances prior to the suspension of the Premier League.

Sky Sports News revealed in March that Ighalo had been offered a two-year contract extension by parent club Shanghai worth £400,000 a week.