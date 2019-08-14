Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagle’ forward, Odion Ighalo, has stepped up his recovery from injury with a session at the gymnasium yesterday.

The former Watford striker, yesterday, posted a video on his twitter handle @ighalojude.

Ighalo returned to China from Spain for the final lap of his recovery programme.

The former Watford player announced his retirement from international football after AFCON 2019.

He was top scorer of the competition with five goals from seven games.

Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Adam Ounas, as well as Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Congo’s Cedric Bakambu were the closest to the former Watford man, with three goals each.