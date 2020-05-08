On 6th May, 2020, the Chinese Entrepreneurs Community in Lagos and the Chinese companies of Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone donated N5.5m to the Ogun State Government to support the fight against the COVID-19.

Making the donation, the Chinese community noted that major infectious disease is the enemy of all. The community lamented that COVID-19 outbreak is spreading worldwide, posing enormous threat to life and health and bringing formidable challenge to global public health security. “The situation is disturbing and unsettling. At such a moment, it is imperative for the international community to strengthen confidence, act with unity and work together in a collective response.

“The virus is spreading fast, and especially the situation in Nigeria is worrying. During this special time, we are standing with Nigerian people, and we are also standing ready to offer assistance and support, as our Nigerian brothers did a few months ago.

“For Chinese investors in Nigeria, this country is their second home. The Consulate General of China in Lagos and the Chinese Community in Nigeria will spare no effort to work with the local governments of Nigeria to overcome the difficulties. We firmly believe that the friendship between China and Nigeria will emerge stronger, and the friendship between our two people will emerge deeper, after we have won this battle against the virus.”

Responding, the deputy governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele received the items on behalf of the Ogun State Government. She said the Ogun State Government highly appreciated that the Chinese Community could fulfill its social responsibilities in time of crisis. Fighting against the COVID-19 is a protracted war. The government will take multiple measures to prevent and control the outbreak and restore public order as soon as possible, and guide local residents to comply with the government and maintain social stability.”

With the assistance of the Consulate General of China in Lagos, the Chinese Entrepreneurs Community and the Chinese companies of Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone donated N5.5 million to the Ogun State Government.