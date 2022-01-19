In order to beams its searchlight and effort to control malaria in the country, the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China In Lagos and Guangdong New South Artepharm Co., Ltd have donated 11,000 packs of Artequick anti-malaria drugs, worth of N18m to Ogun Guangdong free trade zone enterprises and four communities Igbesa, Odan, Ikogbo and Agelete in Ado-Odo Local Government Area of Ogun State, as 5,500 persons benefited from the donation.

Assistant president and Deputy General Manager of Guangdong New South Artepharm Co., Ltd, Mr. Weixin Wu said Nigeria has the highest number of deaths from malaria worldwide, accounting for nearly a quarter of the global total. This year threatens to be even worse and seems the country is having a high rise of the disease at the moment due to the weather change from rainy season to dry season.

Wu added that the peak season claims more life and we are trying to eliminate more death from the disease that is part of the reason, we are making donation to the community as part of Co-operate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He stated that other beneficiaries who received the donations were, health care centers located in Igbesa, Imoshe, Itekun, Agbara Area Command, Igbesa Divisional Police Office, NSDSC Lusada, Immigration, Custom, NEPZA, Soldiers, DSS and Police & MOPOL.

“Nigerians who find it challenging taking numerous drug tablets in a single dose of treatment, can now heave a sigh of relief, as the new 24-hour malaria drug, Artequick entered the Nigerian market.

“The Artequick drugs manufactured by Artepharm Co. Ltd. China and marketed by Trusted Pharmacy & Chemist of West Africa Ltd. Artequick is a new generation of ACT combining Artemisinin and Piperaquine as its potent ingredients.

Wu said the product was out to prevent drug resistance. As a short regimen drug, specifically a four-tablet dosage, he said compliance was achievable for consumers.

He pointed out that apart from preventing drug resistance to the comprised number of tablets for a treatment dose the deputy general manager described the drug as a quick action, high efficiency and low toxicity medication.

“Artequick, promotes a new strategy of malaria control in Africa and Asia, this is not just to control malaria, but to eliminate the disease from the world.

Meanwhile, in her address, Ogun State Commissioner of Health, Tomi Coker said the number one cause of death in the country is malaria, as the disease has killed a lot of persons in the country compared to COVID, or HIV/AIDs.

“The state government is in partnership with the firm for the ongoing anti-malaria fight in, Ogun State.”

She lamented that one out of every four persons having malaria in the world lives in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, there are lots of challenges accessing healthcare in the country, and when you do about 70 per cent cannot afford to pay for their treatment. Sometimes, you have to choose between having to take treatment and buying food. An intervention like this is very much welcome.

“One out of every four deaths globally is a Nigerian who has been affected by the scourge of malaria. Malaria kills and the disease remains a major public health challenge and a leading cause of mortality and morbidity. The nation accounted for 27 per cent of malaria burden and 23 per cent of casualties globally.”