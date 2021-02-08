A batch of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Thailand between February and April, said Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday.

During a news conference at the Ministry of Public Health headquarters, the deputy prime minister confirmed that the first batch of the Chinese vaccines will be delivered later this month, followed by another batch in March and the third batch in April.

Anutin said the Sinovac vaccines will not only be provided for Thais but also for migrant workers, who may be considered as being at high risk of infection in the country.

Opas Kankawinphong, Disease Control Department Director-General, said those who would be vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine include the high-risk residents of Samut Sakhon province.

He noted that Bangkok and its neighboring provinces, among others, all of which had been declared zones under maximum control would also be vaccinated.

Medical personnel, elderly persons, those with chronic illnesses and migrant workers would be the first group of people to be vaccinated, Opas said.

Meanwhile, another batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from Europe will be delivered to Thailand for use later this year, according to the director-general.

Some five million people will be vaccinated with AstraZeneca at the initial stage monthly and some 10 million people at subsequent stage monthly, he said. (Xinhua/NAN)