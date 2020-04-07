Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, insisted that Chinese medical personnel coming to Nigeria to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic must undergo necessary checks demanded by the Federal Government.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, stated this at a meeting between the House, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, and Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, yesterday.

The meeting was convened following widespread complaints against the proposed visit of some Chinese medical personnel to assist Nigeria in the fight of COVID-19.

The Speaker said it was imperative for the country to take precautions as well as allay fears expressed by many Nigerians regarding the Chinese medical outreach.

“There are a lot of complaints about why we are bringing in Chinese doctors. It is incumbent on us, as lawmakers, to intervene, following the concerns of our constituents, to understand the issues and get the right information to them. Our duty is to protect the Nigerian people, and every opportunity to increase our knowledge will not be thrown away.

“Having listened to you, what we are taking away from this meeting is that Nigeria needs this intervention from the Chinese, but you have to make it mandatory that they observe all the protocols laid down for the disease. As you explained, that they won’t have direct contact with Nigerian patients, you have to make sure that they go through our official immigration laws, they have to get work permit waivers because they are coming here to work.

“Also, they have to be quarantined for 14 days as stipulated by the protocol, and you have to educate Nigerians about this to avoid misconceptions. We have laws and they must be complied with,” Gbajabiamila said.

Meanwhile, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged Nigerians, especially those in the South East and South South zones to reject the Chinese doctors.

Kanu, in a statement by his spokesman, Emma Powerful, alleged that the kits were designed to cause more pain than heal. He said the Nigerian government should rather concentrate on how to tackle the pandemic using available resources and materials.

“Every body should reject any test kit from China; we know how to make these kits, we would shock them in Biafraland. We can make these kits. What are you bringing the Chinese for that we cannot do? These kits are deliberate plot to kill the citizens,” he said.