Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and Guangdong New South Artepharm Co., Ltd. has donated 11,000 packs of Artequick anti-malaria drugs worth N18 million to Ogun Guangdong free trade zone enterprises and four communities – Igbesa, Odan, Ikogbo and Agelete in Ado-Odo Local Government Area with 5,500 persons benefitting from the donation.

Assistant President and Deputy General Manager of Guangdong New South Artepharm Co., Ltd., Weixin Wu, said Nigeria has the highest number of deaths from malaria, accounting for nearly a quarter of the global total.

“This year threatens to be even worse and seems the country is having a high rise of the disease at the moment due to the weather change from rainy season to dry season..

“Wu said the peak season claims more life and we are trying to eliminate more death from the disease, that is part of the reason, we are making donation to the community as part of our Co-operate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

He said other beneficiaries who received the donations were, health care centres located in Igbesa, Imoshe, Itekun, Agbara Area Command, Igbesa Divisional Police Office, NSDSC Lusada, Immigration, Custom, NEPZA, Soldiers, DSS, Police and MOPOL.

He said apart from preventing drug resistance to the comprised number of tablets for a treatment dose, the deputy general manager described the drug as a quick action, high efficiency and low toxicity medication.

“Artequick, promotes a new strategy of malaria control in Africa and Asia, this is not just to control malaria, but to eliminate the disease from the world.

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker commended the firm for the donations, which is for the workers, host community and its environs.

“The gesture of the firm is in line with the government of Ogun State, where the governor wants everyone to have affordable health care for its citizens,” Coker said.

