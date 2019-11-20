Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi.

The Chinese embassy in Nigeria has donated the sum of N11 million for the rehabilitation of the Psychiatric section of the General Hospital in Zauro town in Kebbi State.

Chinese Ambassador Dr. Zhou Pingjian had promised to release the money for the hospital during his visit to the state to facilitate the treatment of psychiatric patients at the Zauro General Hospital.

While presenting the cheque on Wednesday on behalf of the Chinese Ambassador to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Hajiya Boyi Dikko, the Chief of Staff to Kebbi State Government House, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, said the Ambassador gestures was in line with his promise to rehabilitate the hospital.

According to him, “the release of the money was in fulfilment of the promise made by the Chinese Ambassador during his visit to Kebbi State to facilitate the treatment of mentally challenged persons at the Zauro General Hospital.”

Argungu, who commended the Chinese Ambassador for the humanitarian service on behalf of the Governor, noted that the gesture would improve the health care services to the people of the state.

While receiving the cheque, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Boyi Dikko, promised that the money would be judiciously used to the rehabilitate the Psychiatric health section of the Zauro General Hospital in accordance with the project plan.

She expressed appreciation to the Chinese Embassy for its gesture, stressing that the financial assistance would cater to the wellbeing of Psychiatric patients.